Ozzy Osbourne prepares to drop final Black Sabbath goodbye

Ozzy Osbourne is set to relive his glory days as Black Sabbath’s final concert film readies for a 2026 release.

For the unversed, a concert movie called Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Blow will come to theatres in early 2026.

It shows the 76-year-old English singer and songwriter and Black Sabbath’s last show, which was a sold-out concert in Birmingham.

The upcoming film will be 100 minutes long, and it is being made under the banner of Mercury Studios.

According to the press release, “Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park.”

“Featuring thunderous performances of ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Children of the Grave’ and a show-stopping ‘Paranoid,’ the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance,” it continued.

Jason Momoa hosted the event, and many artists performed, including Tool, Metallica, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Ronnie Wood, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, Steven, and many others.

It is pertinent to mention that Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Blow will come to theatres in early 2026 but its physical copy will be released later that year.