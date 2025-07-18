Kat Graham drops bombshell revelation about 'Vampire Diaries' costars

Kat Graham spills the tea on her relationship with 'Vampire Diaries' costars

Kat Graham recently got candid and made a bold claim about her The Vampire Diaries castmates.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American actress and singer, who rose to fame as Bonnie Bennett, revealed she and her The Vampire Diaries co-stars still talk to each other and “see each other a lot,” claiming they are her “soulmates.”

Graham spoke to the outlet at Lifetime's Summer Soiree Event 2025, which took place at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, and shared that she is close to her castmates such as Nina Dobrev and Candice King.

The How It Ends actress said they all are working on several projects and The Vampire Diaries, which started in 2009 and consisted of eight seasons, has a special place in their hearts.

She quipped, "We see each other a lot, actually. We still like to honour the fans from the show, even though Candice has a new show on Amazon, Nina's always doing a new film. ... so it's a great way to stay connected. We see each other at a lot of appearances. Those are my girls — 16 years of knowing two people."

The Duplicity star noted, "And we've always had that bond, and we always will. To be honest, we've actually never had a fight. Can you believe that? Never. I've never had a fight with either one of them. I can't speak for each of them, but I'm assuming it's the same. We've never had a fight ever."

"I mean, it's hard to say soulmates because we see each other so sporadically. Our schedules are so intense, but I would like to consider them my soulmates," Kat Graham shared.