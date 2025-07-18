 
Kelly Ripa reveals what it's like working with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa snaps about husband Mark Consuelos' on-air behavior

July 18, 2025

Kelly Ripa recently got candid and opened up about what it is like working with husband Mark Consuelos.

The 54-year-old American actress and talk show host appeared on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she said working with husband Consuelos on Live with Kelly & Mark has been good but one thing annoys her when they work.

Ripa said, "He doesn't listen to me frequently and he will tune me out while we're live on the air.”

The Nightcap star went on to note that she is used to how the 54-year-old American actor acts at home after almost 30 years of marriage but they are on camera, she often reminds him to perform the job they have.

She quipped, "When you are being paid, highly paid by the way, to literally listen to me, then you have to listen. I watch him drift away and I'm like, 'Hey, hey, don't do that!'"

"The audience really responds to Mark because Mark has a zero F*** attitude. And the audience loves that. There's no artifice with him,” the mother of three stated.

"We have men sitting in our audience, a first. We have never had that before,” Kelly Ripa concluded.

