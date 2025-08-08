Harry Styles crying in silence after tragic death of Liam Payne: Report

Photo: Harry Styles unable to focus on career post tragic death of Liam Payne: Report

Harry Styles is reportedly still grappling with the devastating loss of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who died on 16th October 2024.

As per the latest findings of Star Magazine, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has not released any new music since his 2022 album Harry’s House.

A source explained that his band mate's tragic passing “hit” Harry “like a ton of bricks” as the three-time Grammy winner “genuinely loved” him.

While fans “would love to see Harry re-emerge with a brilliant album or a surprising movie role,” the source claimed that what he needed the most right now is “patience.”

“He just hasn’t been in the space to be creative like that since Liam’s passing,” the insider shared.

The insider even shared, “This is a time for reflection and meditation, not music videos and arena shows. When Harry is ready to go hard again, his fans will be waiting for him with open arms.”

However, the insider warnded the fans that the “wait could be a little longer than anybody expects.”

“What makes him a great artist is his sensitivity, and that has also made him take this loss harder than anybody,” the spy confided in conclusion.