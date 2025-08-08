'The White Lotus' slams 'old actors' getting plastic surgery and bagging 'young roles'

'The White Lotus' star Sam Nivola slams 'old actors' snagging 'young roles'

Sam Nivola has raised an objection to old actors still getting great roles in Hollywood films.

Sam, 21, who has shot to fame with his performance as Lochlan Ratliff in The White Lotus season three, said "old movie stars" get plastic surgery to look younger and get "young roles."

The actor complained about not many young actors breaking out in Hollywood.

"The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they're looking younger and they're staying young. You have these really old people playing young roles," he told Variety.

"And it's not giving any space for the young'uns to move in and make a name for themselves," he added.

"With all due respect to those people, one day they won't be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars," he predicted.

He then gave the only example of a young star thriving in the industry. He named Timothee Chalamet as one of the "best actors alive."

"He's one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it's a different kind of movie star; he's not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me," Sam Nivola said, before remarking, "I wish!"