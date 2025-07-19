Scooter Braun reveals where his friendship with Kanye West stands

Scooter Braun breaks silence on his friendship status with Kanye West

Scooter Braun has finally revealed where his friendship with rapper Kanye West stands now.

The 44-year-old former artist manager opened up about his friendship with the controversial rapper during an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Question Everything podcast.

"I don't know him anymore," Braun said frankly during the episode.

Sharing his thoughts on Kanye's recent anti-Semitic social media posts, he said, “I think the person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things. Sometimes the hardest thing to do with someone you care about is mourn them while they’re still here."

"The person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship anymore," added Scooter.

When the record executive asked if his former client could be steered back in the right direction, Scooter reiterated that he didn't know the Gold Digger hitmaker.

“I have three beautiful kids that need a dad to focus on them and make sure they’re prepared and strong in this world. That’s going to be my focus," said Scooter.

Besides Kanye, Scooter has also worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and Justin Bieber.