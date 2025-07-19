Priscilla Presley turns furious over Lisa Marie's twin daughters

Priscilla Presley explodes over Lisa Marie's twins

Priscilla Presley is reportedly furious as a bitter new rift erupts within the Presley family over her twin granddaughters.

According to Radar Online, the 80-year-old American businesswoman and actress and wife of the late Elvis Presley is in a rage over how her granddaughters live ’ careless and carefree lifestyle.

Following the death of their mother, Lisa Marie, in January 2023, the teenage twins now reside with their dad, Michael Lockwood. However, some people are worried that Lockwood is not paying enough attention to how he is raising his daughters.

For the unversed, the 64-year-old guitarist got full custody of his 16-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley, after the demise of Marie, who passed away due to small bowel obstruction, which was caused by weight loss surgery she underwent years ago.

Sources told the outlet that Lockwood and his current wife, Stephanie Hobgood, who is a celebrity makeup artist by profession, have been “helicopter parents.”

They allow the girls to wear revealing clothes, give them hefty monthly allowances, and let them live a wild lifestyle filled with parties.

One insider shared, "The twins are acting more like Kardashians than embracing the low-key life Lisa Marie wanted for them — and Michael and Stephanie are just going with the flow.”

"That is exactly what Lisa Marie did not want for her daughters. She wanted to shield them from public life and encourage them to pursue normal, everyday careers as regular, everyday people,” they noted.

"Priscilla is P-O'd. The last thing she wants is to see her grandkids going down that glittery path of stardom because of the significant dangers and pitfalls associated with that sort of life,” the source said.