‘K-pop Demon Hunters' unveil ‘a lot of revisions' went into hit tracks

‘K-pop Demon Hunters' songwriters get candid about producing hit tracks

The “whole world” is definitely playing K-pop Demon Hunters’ “sound.”

In the popular Netflix original, the K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, comprised of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, fight demons, and mainly the antagonist demon-boy band, the Saja Boys, to protect their fans when they are not out on stage performing catchy songs.

From the charming Soda Pop to the fierce Takedown, many real K-pop hitmakers joined forces to produce these tracks.

Artists from THEBLACKLABEL, founded by BLACKPINK producer Teddy Park, crafted beats, while songwriting credits belong to multiple K-pop stars.

“In film musicals, you are often hiring people who specialize in narrative writing,” executive music producer Ian Eisendrath, known for his work on film and Broadway musicals, told Billboard.

“This was interesting because it was sort of the opposite. It was bringing in people from the pop world to write for the film, as opposed to people from the film world to write in the style of K-pop,” he added.

The K-pop Demon Hunters album has skyrocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, while HUNTR/X and Saja Boys have surpassed their real life contenders on the Spotify charts, even breaking the iconic BTS’ record as well.

“There were a lot of revisions that we wouldn’t typically make for a human artist,” says Stephen Kirk, who is known for producing BTS chart-toppers Butter and Permission to Dance along with the help of partner Jenna Andrews.

Even though the ballad Free, a duet between Rumi and Saja Boys front man, Jinu, came easily, it was the emotional finale of What It Sounds Like which was hard to nail.

“That was a totally different adventure,” Andrews said with Kirk adding, “I think I counted 147 different revisions.”