Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split

Christine Brown reveals what she's learned from Kody Brown breakup

Christine Brown has revealed the "biggest lesson" she has learned about love after her split from Kody Brown.

For those unversed, the Sister Wives announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and later tied the knot with David Woolley in October 2023.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Christine reflected on her experience finding her true match.

“I didn't get the chance to post all our pictures from our last trip and it reminded me that although the views were incredibly beautiful, the part that meant the most was how peaceful it felt,” the 51-year-old TV personality penned alongside a slideshow of her and David's trip to Germany.

“How light it was. How easy it was to just be myself,” she continued. “Love isn’t supposed to be confusing. It’s not supposed to feel heavy or leave you guessing. It’s not supposed to hurt.”

“You deserve love that feels kind, safe, and steady. And it’s never too late to believe that kind of love is possible,” added the TLC star.

Christine went public with her romance with David in February 2023. The couple got engaged two months later before exchanging vows that October.