 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot

Kylie Jenner models for Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 19, 2025

Kylie Jenners appearance in new fashion campaign drives fans into frenzy
Kylie Jenner's appearance in new fashion campaign drives fans into frenzy

Kylie Jenner is being trolled over her new photoshoot.

The Kardashians star, 27, shared her photos from Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection in an Instagram post on Friday.

Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot

While some praised the high-fashion aesthetics, others branded her appearance as one of her "worst" in Reddit discussions.

"This is kind of awful?" the Daily Mail quoted one fan, "So over the dead eyes and bored face."

"They did her dirty," another added, while a third Reddit user said, "Usually I love Kylie's editorials, but I think this is her worst shoot by far."

Still, not all the feedback was negative. One commenter noted, “Glad she is stepping out of the whole overly sexualized look — not the best photoshoot though.”

Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot

The fashion backlash came around the same time she also launched a new product under her beauty line: the Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer.

Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot

The beauty mogul teased the release with a tutorial video, calling it her “new favorite everyday essential.”

Mandy Moore deals with unimaginable loss: 'It's so jarring'
Mandy Moore deals with unimaginable loss: 'It's so jarring'
Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2' video
Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything' video
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything'
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert video
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split video
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage