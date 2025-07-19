Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot

Kylie Jenner's appearance in new fashion campaign drives fans into frenzy

Kylie Jenner is being trolled over her new photoshoot.

The Kardashians star, 27, shared her photos from Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection in an Instagram post on Friday.

While some praised the high-fashion aesthetics, others branded her appearance as one of her "worst" in Reddit discussions.

"This is kind of awful?" the Daily Mail quoted one fan, "So over the dead eyes and bored face."

"They did her dirty," another added, while a third Reddit user said, "Usually I love Kylie's editorials, but I think this is her worst shoot by far."

Still, not all the feedback was negative. One commenter noted, “Glad she is stepping out of the whole overly sexualized look — not the best photoshoot though.”

The fashion backlash came around the same time she also launched a new product under her beauty line: the Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer.

The beauty mogul teased the release with a tutorial video, calling it her “new favorite everyday essential.”