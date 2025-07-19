 
King Charles 'determined' to modernize monarchy

"King Charles is a very progressive-thinking man"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 19, 2025

King Charles 'determined' to modernize monarchy

King Charles has been ‘determined’ to modernize the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed after the monarch shatters 100 year-old royal tradition at palace.

A former British public affairs official has claimed this while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Shannon Felton Spence believes that King Charles has been determined to modernize the monarchy, making it fresh and relevant for today's public.

Felton says, "King Charles is a very progressive-thinking man. He has been his entire life, always looking forward and trying to build for the future. He has made it his mission to reshape a monarchy fit for the purpose today and tomorrow, while keeping the cultural relevancy that grounds the institution. These initiatives are good news and should be celebrated."

She said that “we can expect the king to continue bending the rules.

"Protocol are simply unofficial rules adopted through tradition. They started somewhere."

Royal expert Amanda Matta also made similar claims saying "It might seem like a minor change, but in royal circles, even a small dress code modification says a lot.

"By easing up on the all-white rule for tennis at Buckingham Palace, King Charles is continuing his quiet push to modernize the monarchy. This modernization will not be through big pronouncements, but with subtle shifts."

