King Charles makes big decision after peace summit with Prince Harry

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 19, 2025

King Charles has made a big decision to approve the appointment of rugby legend as Honorary Colonel of Welsh battalion.

According to the British military, “His Majesty King Charles III has approved the appointment of Alun Wyn Jones OBE as Honorary Colonel of 3rd Battalion, The Royal Welsh.”

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain is the most capped rugby player in history, with 170 caps for appearances between 2006 and 2023.

Alun Wyn became Wales’ 129th captain when he led the side against Italy in the Six Nations tournament in 2009 and is one of only four players to have been selected on four British and Irish Lions tours, achieving 12 caps between 2009 and 2021.

In his role as Honorary Colonel, Alun Wyn Jones will serve as an ambassador for Wales, inspiring current and future generations of the Royal Welsh with his wealth of experience and leadership credibility.

He takes over the position from Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL, the former head of the Army in Wales.

King Charles decision came days after reports his and Prince Harry’s private aides held crucial meeting in London.

