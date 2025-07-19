Meghan Markle's 'idiotic' decision slammed as 'With Love, Meghan' gets dismal ranking

Meghan Markle's decision slammed by expert as 'With Love, Meghan' gets dismal ranking

Meghan Markle's decision to film two seasons of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has been dubbed "idiotic" by an expert.

The first season of Meghan’s lifestyle show was released on March 4. The Duchess of Sussex shared various recipes and lifestyle hacks.

She hosted an array of celebrity pals including Mindy Kaling and shared gardening tips, food presentation and cooking tips.

It was revealed at the time that the second season of the show had already been filmed alongside the first.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has mocked that approach since it was recently revealed that With Love, Meghan, didn’t make it to the list of the top 300 most watched shows on Netflix. The show ranked 383 in the list.

According to the Dailey express, Richard said, "Meghan's star in Hollywood is currently not a bright one. Her much-touted cookery series, With Love, Meghan, was not only panned by the critics, but [also] failed to make the top 300 most-watched Netflix shows."

He pointed out that filming the second season before airing the first was "idiotic" as feedback from the first season could’ve helped improve the second season.

"The decision to film its successor back to back was idiotic, as nothing could be learnt from the reaction to the first."

Fitzwilliams' comments come as it is revealed that Meghan's series failed to make a significant impact.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show was indeed panned by critics as well as most viewers online. New statistics show that it has only been viewed 5.3 million times.