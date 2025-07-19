 
King Charles receives 'excellent' advice over meeting Prince Harry amid trust issues

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 19, 2025

King Charles receives 'excellent' advice over meeting Prince Harry

King Charles has received an ‘excellent’ advice regarding meeting his estranged son Prince Harry amid trust issues.

The sweet advice has come from royal fan after the New York Post reported “Prince Harry’s peace summit with King Charles could take place within weeks – but duke has no plans to see William.”

Commenting on the Post report, one royal fan said, “Charles: most important advice that I can give as a long-term American lawyer is to record your entire meeting with Harry, from the moment he enters the room to when he leaves, and have him acknowledge the starting and ending point of the recording on the record.”

Reacting to it, another said, “Excellent advice!”

The second says, “I think there will be no reconciliation & no meeting. KC's biggest issue is trust, can Harry stop releasing private info to the press. And the fact that we know of this meeting shows that he can't. My guess is this meeting was a test by KC & once again, Harry failed.”

“I think Charles will meet with Harry, and will likely have luncheon or dinner with him whenever he is in the UK, but I don't think it will go much beyond that," the third commented.

