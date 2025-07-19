Kate Middleton jokes about terrible weather during royal visit

Kate Middleton makes cheeky remark about the weather during latest visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visited Colchester Hospital recently.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, the future Queen made a cheeky remark during her latest visit.

Despite the rain, Kate kept her spirits high as she stood under an umbrella, speaking with the staff members.

Kate joked about the rain, saying, “Are you glad for the rain? I know it's annoying today, but it's needed for the garden.”

The video of sweet interaction was shared on Instagram and caught the attention of fans, who shared their admiration for the Princess.

It is worth mentioning that during her visit at the hospital the Princess of Wales opened up about her own cancer treatment.

Meeting the patients, Kate Middleton said, “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment.”

“Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

“You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” the future Queen added.