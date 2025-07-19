Meghan Markle 'unbothered' by Prince Harry's attempts at royal reunion

Meghan Markle's goal unveiled as she doesn't give 'two hoots' about royal drama

Meghan Markle doesn’t give "two hoots about" whether Prince Harry’s rift with his family heals or not, per an expert.

Meghan and Harry had trouble with the royals during their two years of stay with them after their wedding in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Subsequently, they made bombshell claims about mistreatment at the hands of the royals, with Meghan claiming members of the family were worried about how dark Prince Archie would be when he was born.

In a recent interview, Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Now, expert Tom Bower says Meghan doesn’t care if the reunion happens or not.

Bower told The Mirror: "Meghan is tired of it all, she wants it to be over."

"She doesn’t give two hoots about what happens," he claimed.

He went on to explain that the Duchess, who recently launched a podcast (Confessions of a Female Founder), a brand (As Ever), and a Netflix show (With Love, Meghan), is totally focused on her own career.

He said, "Meghan wants to get on, and build herself up as a television personality and have nothing more to do with Britain at all. It doesn’t interest her."

This comes as reports emerged that Prince Harry may be close to a reconciliation with his dad, King Charles as their communications chiefs were seen together close to Clarence House in London.