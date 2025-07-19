'Friends' star shares 'selfie' with Kate Middleton

Courteney Cox gave fans a courtside peek into her star-studded weekend at Wimbledon, posting a collection of photos and videos from the women’s final on Instagram with the caption: “Hope this weekend is as exciting as the last!”

The “Friends” actress shared a series of moments from her trip to Centre Court, including a standout clip of champion Iga Świątek hugging her in the stands following the Polish player’s victory.

Cox looked thrilled in the video, grinning as the 2025 women’s titleholder made her way over after lifting the trophy.

Among the snapshots was a triumphant image of Świątek hoisting her Wimbledon trophy and another showing the full court just after the final,where, if one zooms in carefully, Kate Middleton can be seen standing near the net during the ceremony.

Kate Middleton spotted in Courtney Cox's selfie

Cox didn’t mention the Princess of Wales in her post, but her eagle-eyed followers quickly spotted the royal figure in the background.

While it remains unclear whether Cox managed to snag a selfie with the British royal, she certainly captured the next queen in her frame.











