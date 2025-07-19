 
'Zombies' stars look back at franchise's early days

July 19, 2025

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly were 16 when they appeared in Zombies. Now, years later, the duo looked back at the start of the franchise as they promote the upcoming Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

In a chat with People, the 24-year-old, who plays Zed, shared his observation about his co-star over the years, “I think that Meg has grown a lot more confident throughout these years.”

Agreeing with him, Meg said, “I was gonna say your confidence!” Leading to Milo expanding on his thoughts, saying, “We were really trying to fit in, you know, the first movie. And then I think [at] this point, both of us are really kind of setting the vibe [on set].”

“We’ve taken that responsibility, and I think we’ve set a pretty good vibe on set,” he noted.

Meg, who plays Addison in the musical horror franchise, said, “We’ve grown so much since then. We met when we were like 16. It’s been almost 10 years, so that’s been like all the crazy milestones of a young person’s life.”

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is available on Disney+.

