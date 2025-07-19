Orlando Bloom grew 'tired of consoling' Katy Perry after harsh criticism?

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom relationship became 'borderline toxic'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter Daisy together, ended their relationship in June 2025.

Now insiders have revealed that the couple’s relationship became “borderline toxic.”

“Katy and Orlando were both so tightly wound. They started to bicker, and it got worse and worse over time. It became borderline toxic,” the source told RadarOnline.

Perry had endured harsh criticism and while Bloom had been there to support her, he reportedly grew tired of consoling her.

The source said, “The trolling she endured during that time was on another level, and that pressure bled into her home life with Orlando. Katy's strong, but she was very rattled by the criticism.”

When Katy Perry took Blue Origin’s trip to space, she faced severe backlash, The source said, “He was sympathetic to a point, but he grew tired of having to constantly console her,” adding that Bloom thought her “trip was a bad idea.”

Moreover, the source added of Orlando Bloom, “He's been in a creative rut for a while. He's been hustling hard for a hit movie after a quiet few years.”

As per the insiders, their individual stress “reached the point where Katy and Orlando were living separate lives and going for large chunks of time without communicating because the tension was so palpable.”

Notably, the source stated that Bloom has been “pretty insensitive.”

“Orlando's always been this way. He’s a total flirt who can't really stop himself, especially now that he's officially single. Her friends are telling her she's better off without him,” the source said.