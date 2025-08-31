Auliʻi Cravalho gushes over Hawaiian culture for THIS reason

Auliʻi Cravalho reveals Hawaiian roots have not ‘steered me wrong’

Auli'i Cravalho just opened up about how her Hawaiian roots kept her steadfast in Hollywood.

The Moana 2 star, told PEOPLE magazine at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood that growing up in Hawaii has been a source of light and guidance for her.

“I didn't grow up in this industry. I'm born and raised in Hawaii,” Cravalho said. “My people love life, and they're also not afraid to tell you when you're wrong. And so I try to take that with me wherever I go.”

“It hasn't steered me wrong yet,” she further stated.

The actress shot to stardom with Disney’s Moana, explained that because of her Hawaiian roots, she has a different perspective.

“Hawaii is a beautiful place. Hawaii is also steeped in Kona, in meaning, in ancestry,” Cravalho said.

“And if you don't understand the feeling of ‘this is my homeland’ — if that doesn't affect your gut — then you and I are just different, and that's okay,” the animated movie star mentioned.

Last year, at the Moana 2 premiere she revealed she able to buy her mom a home and help her retire early, proving she still has a strong connection to Hawaii despite her move to NYC.

“My parents were like, ‘Listen, if [Moana] doesn't go anywhere, you need to finish high school. You need to do the dishes. You need to fix your bed. Don't let it get to your head,’” Cravalho recalled at the event.

“She (her mom) was the one to discipline. She was the one to really support me right then and there,” the Mean Girls talent mentioned.

“That was some tough parenting in allowing me to grow as a human, but also looking me in the eye and saying, ‘You need to be kind and you need to be kind to me.’ It was at those moments that I realized, ‘Okay, I can't give all of myself,’” Auli’i Cravalho concluded at that time.