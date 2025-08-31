Departing 'SNL' cast member makes U turn on previous statement about set dynamic

Departing 'SNL' Devon Walker star clarifies previous claim of 'toxic' set

Devon Walker is getting honest about why he left Saturday Night Live ahead of season 51.

Walker previously released a statement announcing his exit and noted that the environment on set was toxic.

Now, he’s clarifying his remarks, noting that he just had to move on to other projects.

"To be frank, I guess the best way I put it is like me and the show kind of looked at each other and we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways,” Walker, 34, told Rolling Stone.

"...I was just ready to do something else. We both felt like it was time. This was such a big time commitment, and life commitment," he explained.

He also highlighted that the show demands too much time and the commitment made him miss out on "a lot of life stuff."

"I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page."

Devon is leaving the comedy show after three seasons and he isn’t the only member leaving.

Followed by his announcement, a string of exits were announced, including Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Heidi Gardner.

In his previous statement, Walker said the set was "really cool [and] sometimes it was toxic as hell."

"We made the most of what it was, even amidst all the dysfunction," he wrote. "We made a f***ed up lil family."

Devon also praised his costars and highlighted that Austin Johnson "really looked out for" him despite not knowing him before working together.