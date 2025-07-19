How did Justin Bieber, Cash Cobain join hands to make 'Swag'?

Cash Cobain recalls making Justin Bieber's latest album

The latest album by Justin Bieber, Swag, is gaining significant traction, and Cash Cobain, who served as a producer, recalled how they created it.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he remembered watching the Baby hitmaker post his song Trippin on a Yacht online.

Cash Cobain

Taking the chance, he dropped a text to the Canadian singer on the prospect of collaborating. “We had to make some fire together,” he wrote.

“We were chopping it up since then, and then one day, he was in New York and he was like, ‘Yo, pull up on me,’” he said. We were in this big apartment, there were a lot of people there."

Cash continued, "He had a studio in his living room, there were a few other musicians and writers there and we were sitting in a circle on the couches."

"He had this microphone, they were playing a beat, and he was vocalizing, and he asked me if I had anything for that. I started harmonizing, mumbling, just coming up with ideas. We were recording everything," the producer noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cash shared further details about the recording session, adding, there wasn’t a process.”

“We were just in there being free. And being creative. There wasn’t any pressure, none of that, I just went in there and did my thing, I put a few ideas down," the rap star added.

"It was a long session too. We skimmed through and figured out what we liked. I’m glad it’s out. I’m happy he was able to put out the album and song," Cash concluded.

It is worth noting that Justin dropped Swag after the release of his last album, Justice, in 2021.