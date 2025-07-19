 
Tom Cruise's ex-girlfriend gets candid about him

Rebecca De Mornay opens up about her views on her ex-boyfriend Tom Cruise

July 19, 2025

Rebecca De Mornay has dated Tom Cruise for almost three years and still keeps him highly in her esteem.

In a chat with Page Six, the actress, who appeared with the megastar in 1982’s Risky Business, said, “I’m really proud of him. I’m really, really proud of him.”

The coming-of-age teen comedy movie launched the careers of both stars. Rebecca further described her ex-boyfriend, saying, “He’s like, ‘I am ‘Top Gun,’ and that’s what America really wanted and so he’s fulfilled it.”

“He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is,” she continued about the Mission Impossible star, with whom she called it quits in 1985. 

“I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago [filming ‘Risky Business’], and knowing what he wanted and where it is now. We started this together, and look what he did with it."

On the other hand, Rebecca opens up about her choice of opting for Saint Claire, where the story revolves around a female serial killer who targets men who misbehave.

The 65-year-old explained her reason for joining the film is because “it’s very rare that I read scripts about a female serial killer who’s obsessed with Joan of Arc, which I thought was just brilliant. I just wanted to be a support to this project."

