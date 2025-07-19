King Charles funeral plan leak sparks debate over palace sources

A leaked report revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would play central roles in King Charles's funeral has triggered a palace communications crisis and intensified speculation about internal royal rifts.

The Daily Telegraph recently published previously undisclosed details from “Operation Menai Bridge,” the meticulously planned protocol for the monarch’s death.

The article, headlined “Prince Harry and Meghan at heart of King’s funeral plans,” noted that the couple, despite past tensions, would be prominently included. The story came as King Charles continues treatment for cancer.

Shortly after the report surfaced, The Daily Beast revealed that the king’s top communications aide, Tobyn Andreae, launched a private campaign to suppress further reporting.

Andreae allegedly messaged members of the Royal Rota, warning that outlets repeating the report risked losing palace cooperation.

Sources described Andreae as “furious” and accused him of attempting to “contain the spill.”

The incident has sparked intense online debate. Critics and commentators speculate that the leak may have come from within Buckingham Palace, with some pointing fingers at Queen Camilla or Prince William.

According to these unverified theories, William is reportedly frustrated with his father’s attempts to reconcile with Harry.

The palace has not commented on the leak or the allegations surrounding Andreae.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said they do not comment on funeral planning.



