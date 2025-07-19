 
Lainey Wilson shares her honest reaction to Hall of Fame Exhibit

Lainey Wilson receives honour at Country Music Hall of Fame

July 19, 2025

Country music star Lainey Wilson is honoured at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Titled Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails, the exhibit celebrates her remarkable journey to one of country music's brightest stars.

Now, Lainey told People Magazine about her reaction when she was first approached about the exhibit.

She said, "Even though I have been working my entire life for this, I still feel like I somehow got started yesterday."

"So for me, I was a little bit like … An exhibit? Oh, shoot. Like, is there enough story to tell?" the songstress added.

As Lainey toured the exhibit for the first time, she described the experience as "humbling" and "good for my soul."

She added that the Nashville museum’s opening comes at a time when she’s been purposely trying to slow down.

The siinger said, "I’ve been able to spend a little bit more time at home this year and so I really feel centered and grounded and able to come here during that season of my life and really get to soak this in and see where it started. Coming here today and getting to see it from start to finish, it puts a lot of things in perspective for me."

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails features personal artifacts spanning Lainey Wilson's life and career.

Additionally, Lainey credited her mother, who saved much of the memorabilia, and said the exhibit reflects not just her story, but the belief others had in her from the beginning.

"I have never been more proud of the fact that my momma was a hoarder until now. She kept it all. She told me to tell y’all, too, that she kept it all because she believed that I could," Lainey said.

