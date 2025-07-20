 
Queen Camilla has no room of 'mercy' for stepson Harry

By
Eleen Bukhari
July 20, 2025

Queen Camilla is not willing to have Prince Harry back into her life.

Her Majesty, who is currently working towards King Charles’ recovery from cancer, wants the Duke of Sussex drama away from the family.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, the source said: "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

They added: "It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole. If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

This comes as Harry described Camilla as a ‘wicked stepmother’ in his memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke said: "I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me. If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t."

