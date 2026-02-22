 
Princess Beatrice role cleared in new statement amid royal future threat

Andrew's daughter Beatrice receives update on her notable possition amid family tensions

February 22, 2026

Princess Beatrice received an important update about her key role, as questions about her and Princess Eugenie's royal future made headlines. 

Since the fallout of their parents and now the shocking arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a negative shadow has been cast on the Princesses as well.

The sisters maintained silence throughout the Epstein files saga. 

There are discussions about the future of the monarchy as King Charles and Prince William reportedly aim to exclude any family member whose presence might pose a threat to it.

In the midst of the chaos, the Outward Bound Trust, a UK-based charity, has released a statement clarifying Beatrice's position.

The eldest daughter of Fergie and Andrew was appointed as a Deputy Patron in November 2025, and she also served as a trustee of the organisation for six years.

Upon her appointment, she made an appearance with her uncle Prince Edward, who is a patron of the educational charity Outward Bound Trust. 

To give Beatrice's fans some relief, the charity stated, "Princess Beatrice is involved with Outward Bound in her honorary role as deputy patron.

"Her role is focused on supporting our work to inspire young people to realise their potential through learning and adventure in the outdoors."

