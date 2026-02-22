King Charles decides next move in urgent meeting with Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles holds urgent meeting with Beatrice, Eugenie for next phase

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been through an emotional turmoil this week as they realise that their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could actually land behind bars.

King Charles has stuck to his guns regarding his brother as he released a personal message following Andrew’s arrest on Thursday. He insisted that the “law must take its course”. However, that the monarch’s nieces with a new tension.

Following the police arrest, sources revealed that the York sisters were left “utterly horrified” and were “very distressed”.

In the days following up to the arrest, royal experts had noted that Beatrice and Eugenie are also not in the safe zone, despite having the support of the royal family. In light of the discoveries made in the Epstein files, experts stress that Beatrice and Eugenie “blindly” followed their parents even though they were adult enough to understand what was happening around with Epstein.

Britons have been critical of the Beatrice and Eugenie and have now been making calls to remove their titles as well.

“These two are corrupt and entitled just like their parents,” on wrote on X.

“Good! That Should Happen!” one commented on the possibility of removing the royal titles. “They aren’t little girls, they are full grown adults & they were full grown, legal age adults way back then! They should be held accountable for their bad decisions & actions!”

King Charles next move for Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew police arrest

However, the King is still “fiercely protective” of his two nieces and will be holding a “crisis” meeting with them to figure out next steps, per DailyMail.

Both of them stand to lose financially, and in social status. The source noted that “sadly” now they are “going to start doubting everything their father ever told them”.

“All the doubts will have come crashing in – those holidays they had as children, the funds their father put in their bank account, all the lovely things they enjoyed,” royal expert Ingrid Seward said.

The King is in a tricky spot while dealing with his nieces. He is already criticised for taking a delayed approach in Andrew's matter, he would have to make a decision soon as the monarchy's house of cards threatens to collapse.