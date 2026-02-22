Prince Harry team makes delightful announcement after fans honour Sussexes

Prince Harry team shares delightful message after fans honour Sussexes

Prince Harry has been asking fans to play an important role in an upcoming event.

The Invictus Games team shared an exciting message on their official social media page, announcing that they are seeking nominations for the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards.

The statement reads, "Invictus Resilience Award. We’re looking for nominations for the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards, ahead of the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards, presented by ATCO, happening this September.

"This award celebrates individuals or organisations whose determination and courage have led to extraordinary achievement, rising through adversity and inspiring others through sport or adventure."

Harry's spokesperson shared that the nominations for the prestigious award close on March 8.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received unexpected love and support following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Their well-wishers are celebrating the Sussexes' decision to leave the UK for a life built on their own terms as they are away from the controversial Andrew saga.