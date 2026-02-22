Meghan Markle quietly celebrates as Andrew crisis shakes up Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have remained uncharacteristically quiet as the royal family faced the inevitable fall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – dragged by the police on the morning of his 66th birthday.

Since the arrest which was made on Thursday, the royals appear to be in crisis mode, making sure that they are carrying on their duties and keep the focus on the work. King Charles also released a statement to reassure the public that the “law will take its course” even if it is for his brother.

While there had been no official response from the Sussex office, the Duchess of Sussex hinted at a celebration just days after the arrest. On Saturday, the As Ever founder shared a simple and effortless hosting tip for a special evening, and the best way to offer a toast.

“A simple hosting tip we always return to,” the caption read. “Chill your brut well, pour slowly, and finish with a few fresh raspberries for garnish. Effortless, unfussy, and just celebratory enough for an easy evening in or before a fun night out.”

The timing does not seem like a mere coincidence, as Meghan has picked up a few royal tricks about subtle messages. Moreover, it is an interesting choice of words hinting at some old wounds they faced at the hands of the royals.

Harry famously wrote in memoir Spare and made his feelings clear on his shamed uncle and the unfair treatment he and his family received when they left the royal family.

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security,” Harry wrote.

“Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

Experts have pointed out the old wounds Harry and Meghan have endured at the hands of Buckingham Palace and why the “bitter rivers run deep”. It feels like an ‘I told you so’ moment, but the Sussexes are holding themselves with grace for the time-being.

Despite the scenario, Harry and Meghan are likely to be relieved and believe that it’s better to say nothing out loud for now and let the events take its course.