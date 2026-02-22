Duchess Sophie daughter earns special position to carry on royal legacy

Lady Louise Windsor, the 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, is getting the rewards of her hard work as she prepares to continue the legacy of a key royal figure.

King Charles’s niece, who is in her final year at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, has been dedicating her time to hone a special skill, which would potentially set her future.

The youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip has been doing “extremely well” following in the footsteps of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who took up carriage driving after he gave up polo at 50. Louise had been doing well at the sport and her “commitment” reflected in her progress, according to her trainer Sara Howe.

Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie is “heavily involved” and comes to support her daughter. She is likely to be proud of where her Louise is today.

“[Louise is] a pleasure to work with,” Sara told Hello!. “She certainly tries. She gets frustrated when it goes wrong, like the rest of us do. So, she still goes home and practises and comes back and there’s an improvement.”

The young royal is not yet in the winning class but she is making good in her levels. The trainer explained that “if you’ve got ten in a class or 15 in a class, she’s not winning the class. She’s in the top four or five.”

She noted that many people older than Louise have been doing it but still haven’t made it to that level. And all of this she had “earned it” on her own, without the influence of her royal family name.

“She generally has that touch and that feeling and take away all the [titles]. I think she’s earned her spot, and she’d be mortified if anybody turned around and said she's got it because she's been given it”