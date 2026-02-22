Sarah Ferguson whereabouts unveiled after Andrew's encounter with cops

Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts have finally been unveiled after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shocking arrest.

Fergie, who herself was involved in questionable dealings with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was out of sight since her granddaughter Athena's Christening in December.

Now, Daily Mail revealed that the former Duchess of York shifted her focus from chaos to healing in an expensive wellness clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

The source shard, "Sarah left for Zurich just after Christmas, and stayed until the end of January."

​"She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable," an insider claimed.

For the unversed, Sarah Ferguson not only suffered from professional but personal setbacks as well after her 'twisted' ties with the paedophile financier made it to the light.

It has been reported that she left her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, 'hurt' with her dealings with Epstein.

To avoid the current circumstances, Sarah found Paracelsus the best place to "get away from everything," her pal disclosed.