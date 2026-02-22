Buckingham Palace sets new rules as Andrew police investigation deepens

In the past few days following the inevitable arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal family have taken some unprecedented steps to address the situation.

The Palace will now be sticking to a set standard to responses about Andrew and the ongoing speculations, knowing full well what the media coverage will be like in the days to come.

While the office of the monarch usually issues a statement to address sensitive situations as such, King Charles took matters into his own hands when he released a personal message as his brother, albeit disgraced, was taken in by the Police for questioning.

Although, all senior members of the family adhered to their set schedules indicating that everything will continue normally and the arrest doesn’t affect the work of the monarchy. However, sources have revealed that behind Palace walls, it is a “deeply troubling” matter.

The media coverage has been unsettling with words like ‘crisis’, ‘catastrophe’, ‘extraordinary times’ and ‘the end of the monarchy as we know it’ circulating. On that, the source noted that “only time will tell”.

“There should be no doubt where the King's heart and mind is on this matter,” a royal source said.

“It needs to be judged over the calm passage of time and the response will be to the issues not the headlines,” they stressed.

An arrest and active police investigation will now limit what Buckingham Palace says officially, especially around the details of the case and who knew what when.

“While the recent events involving Andrew are deeply, deeply troubling, we must keep perspective,” Senior royal correspondent Daniela Relph cited a source in BBC. “One individual’s grave wrongdoing does not define the entire Royal Family, nor does it diminish the countless contributions they have made to our nation.”