Paul Wesley announces engagement to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

'Vampire Diaries' alum Paul Wesley officially engaged

Paul Wesley is officially engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg.

The former Vampire Diaries star, 42, proposed to the 25-year-old model with an oval-cut sparkler, seemingly over the weekend, as Wesley dropped the news late Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Wesley shared a selfie of the newly-engaged couple, featuring the diamond on Kuckenburg's hand.

Kuckenburg announced it first with a black-and-white close-up of the ring as they held hands.

“Yes,” she captioned the photo with a white heart, adding, “Always and forever.”

The engagement news comes a week after the couple celebrated Kuckenburg's birthday.

The couple also recently enjoyed a vacation in Tuscany, Italy, as Wesley shared photos from their summer getaway only three days ago.

“A beautiful time in Tuscany,” he captioned the vacation post, which included a snap of Kuckenburg soaking up the sun. “The best time!!” the model added in a comment.

Wesley was first spotted with Kuckenburg on vacation in Italy in November 2022.

At the time, the couple were seen enjoying a romantic dinner date in Nerano and photographed sharing a kiss.

Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon before he filed for divorce on February 23, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalised shortly after.