Paul Wesley announces engagement to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley was first seen with his now-fiancée on a vacation in November 2022

July 20, 2025

Paul Wesley is officially engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg.

The former Vampire Diaries star, 42, proposed to the 25-year-old model with an oval-cut sparkler, seemingly over the weekend, as Wesley dropped the news late Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Wesley shared a selfie of the newly-engaged couple, featuring the diamond on Kuckenburg's hand.

Kuckenburg announced it first with a black-and-white close-up of the ring as they held hands.

“Yes,” she captioned the photo with a white heart, adding, “Always and forever.”

The engagement news comes a week after the couple celebrated Kuckenburg's birthday. 

The couple also recently enjoyed a vacation in Tuscany, Italy, as Wesley shared photos from their summer getaway only three days ago.

“A beautiful time in Tuscany,” he captioned the vacation post, which included a snap of Kuckenburg soaking up the sun. “The best time!!” the model added in a comment.

Wesley was first spotted with Kuckenburg on vacation in Italy in November 2022.

At the time, the couple were seen enjoying a romantic dinner date in Nerano and photographed sharing a kiss.

Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon before he filed for divorce on February 23, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalised shortly after.

