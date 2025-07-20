'Mean Girls' star Lacey Chabert teams up with Andrew Walker for special project

Lacey Chabert's festive comeback with Andrew Walker

Lacey Chabert, well-known for her role in the teen comedy film Mean Girls, is teaming up with Hallmark Channel for the first time in seven years.

Chabert will share the screen with Andrew Walker for a Christmas special movie titled She's Making a List.

Hallmark announced the news through a teaser video highlighting the duo’s playful banter on their Instagram account.

"It's my job to decide who's been naughty," Chabert says in the video, as Walker finishes the sentence: "Or nice. Like me. ... I'm basically a very tall nine-year-old."

According to People, the movie follows Isabel Haynes, a "naughty or nice" inspector, who is tasked with assessing a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan.

However, the situation becomes more complicated when she unexpectedly develops feelings for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason Duncan, played by Walker.

In a statement Chabert shared her feeling about the reunion, “Reuniting with Andrew after all these years to do our first Christmas movie together is such a joy.”

She continued, “Andrew brings so much heart, humour, and warmth to every role, and working with him again felt like coming home. I am thrilled to do this one together... finally.”

Moreover, Walker also expressed his excitement, saying, "What a gift it is to reunite with Lacey seven years after our Valentine’s movie.”

“She truly is the Queen of Christmas, not just for the heart she brings to every role, but for her incredible talent. She brings warmth, heart, and comedy with such ease, and she adapts to every role with a grace and talent that makes everyone around her better,” he added.

For those unversed, this movie marks Chabert's 16th Christmas film to release during the network's Countdown to Christmas.

Previously she told People Magazine, "I never would've known when I did the first one that would turn into what it has, and I'm just so proud of it and the journey and the excitement of all that filming these movies has brought to my life.”

"It's just been a beautiful experience... Everyone knows I love Christmas and I love, love, love making these Christmas movies."