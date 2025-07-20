Prince Andrew pressured to pen a personal tribute for Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew allegedly approached for bizarre Jeffrey Epstein celebration album

Prince Andrew was reportedly asked to pen a message for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday tribute album in 2003.

According to GB News, an insider has alleged that the Duke of York was approached by Ghislaine Maxwell to pen a personal wish for Epstein.

The project was said to be a luxurious, leather-bound book filled with personal notes, photos, and messages from Epstein’s powerful acquaintances.

The insider described how the album painted Epstein as brilliant, generous, and worthy of honour. U.S. officials later confiscated the album during their Epstein investigation.

Speaking with Sunday People, the source said, "Ghislaine was the driving force behind the birthday tributes."

They added that Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison term for trafficking minors, "wanted it to be a who's who of Epstein's inner circle, and she leaned on a lot of people to write something."

"It wasn't just casual greetings. Ghislaine wanted messages that were personal, meaningful," the source added.

The insider continued, "Jeffrey... always saw Andrew as the pinnacle of his pals, and Ghislaine made sure he was asked to contribute."

"She framed it as a celebration of Jeffrey's brilliance, his generosity, his supposed unique mind. She made it sound like an honour to be included.”