Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on surprise cameo: 'I did not lie'

Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke about her surprise cameo

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shocked fans with her surprise appearance in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, even though her character, Helen Shivers, died in the original film, which was released in 1997.

The starring was a surprise as Sarah's involvement was kept under wraps before its release.

Sarah, who herself also did not announce or even hint at her starring, finally opened up about her cameo.

“I’ve always said, ‘I’m dead,’ I did not lie. I do not lie. I am dead," she said at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, via Variety.

Even during the movie's premiere, Sarah's comeback was kept secret. She did attend the media tours with her husband, and original cast member Freddie Prinze Jr. gave interviews, posed for photographs, but did not speak about the film, which concludes to the point that her cameo was meant to be a surprise.

Freddie also made remarks, noting he enjoyed keeping the secret.

“I’m pretty good at keeping secrets, so for me it’s not hard,” he said at the premiere. “But I had friends who were like, ‘Come on, man, you could tell me. I was like ‘I ain’t telling you nothing, man. You gotta come see the movie just like everybody else.’”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot was released in the United States on July 18.