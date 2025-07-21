Tommy Lee sets record straight on relationship with wife Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee shares update on relationship with wife Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee has turned down speculations of an impending divorce with Brittany Furlan.

In a subtle relationship update, the Mötley Crüe rocker, 62, shared a selfie with Furlan, 38, on Instagram, marking the couple’s first public feed post together since the catfish saga unfolded in May.

“Hey fake news,” the rocker wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post. “We’re not separated or divorced!! Get your s*** together!!”

Just a few hours earlier, Furlan had also nodded to the couple’s relationship status with a video showing two silhouettes — seemingly hers and Lee’s — sharing a kiss on Instagram Stories.

The update comes after months of staying quiet about their relationship after another rock musician, Ronnie Radke, called out Lee for threatening him over a misunderstanding involving him and Lee's wife.

Over the months, Furlan shared several coded posts, including a July 19 video about overcoming “darkness” and moving out of a “lowest point.”

Meanwhile, Lee took an Instagram hiatus except for a couple of nature-related posts.

The tension between Lee and Furlan, who met on celebrity dating app Raya in 2017 and got married in 2019, began in May when Furlan admitted to exchanging Snapchat messages with someone she believed to be Falling In Reverse frontman Radke during a “tough time” in her six-year marriage.

The admission came after Radke took the matter to social media, saying Lee had been threatening him over the misunderstanding.

Lawyers were involved on both sides, according to posts from Radke and Furlan.

After initially announcing that she had moved to a hotel following the drama, Furtan shared a relationship status update in early June, revealing that the May drama ultimately made her and her rocker husband closer.