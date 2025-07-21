 
Geo News

Kelly Clarkson finally reveals why she's not interested in dating

Kelly Clarkson called it quits with her former husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s content being single
Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s content being single

Kelly Clarkson has finally revealed the real reason why she is not interested in getting back into the dating game.

The 43-year-old singer shared her honest thoughts on dating over the weekend during her show in Las Vegas.

“Dating can be very difficult which is why I don’t,” the Because Of You songstress was seen telling the crowd in a footage shared by her fan on TikTok on Sunday.

 “It’s hard anyway, add a spotlight and it’s like a … dumpster fire," she added.

On May 6, during an appearance on the show Today With Jenna and Friends, Kelly revealed that she was “not looking” for a new beau or a romantic relationship.

"I will say, I'm not not looking. And I'm not looking. I'm very busy and, you'll get this as a mom, I've got to focus right now, so it's like there's a lot of work," said the Stronger hitmaker at that time.

"Plus my kids schedule, I feel like is busier than mine. I'm running from my show to baseball practice. And I'm just trying to be there. It's a lot," she added.

For those unversed, Kelly Clarkson called it quits with her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020, after six years of marriage.

The exes share two children - a daughter, River Rose, 11, and a son, Remington, 9. 

Sia spotted on dinner date with 'Too Hot To Handle' star
Sia spotted on dinner date with 'Too Hot To Handle' star
Ellie Goulding photographed with new actor beau
Ellie Goulding photographed with new actor beau
John Oliver calls out Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation
John Oliver calls out Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation
Snoop Dogg steps up rivalry with Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC
Snoop Dogg steps up rivalry with Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC
Marvel president Kevin Feige makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Marvel president Kevin Feige makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz dating? Source
Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz dating? Source
DC boss James Gunn opens up about guilt with new 'Superman'
DC boss James Gunn opens up about guilt with new 'Superman'
Selena Gomez prepares for special day with close pal Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez prepares for special day with close pal Taylor Swift