Meghan Markle proves her PR brilliance with perfectly timed product launch

Meghan Markle’s calculated product launch date proves she’s master of media strategy

A royal expert has shared the smart strategy Meghan Markle implemented on her product launches for As Ever.

While the Duchess of Sussex receives hate for her brand and raises eyebrows with her products selling out quickly, expert Edward Coram-James explains how this is a “classic scarcity marketing at play.”

This comes after Meghan launched her wine Rose on the birth anniversary of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

According to the expert, it was a "calculated gamble” on Meghan’s part as he explained, “This is classic scarcity marketing at play," per The Express.

“For a new celebrity brand, particularly one with a global figure like Meghan, this is the most potent way to establish premium status and high demand. They are creating Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) on a grand scale,” he continued.

“The fact that we are talking about the sell-outs and the refunds only amplifies the narrative that these products are incredibly desirable.

“For As Ever, the challenge is to move from being the brand that always sells out (and sometimes refunds) to the brand that consistently delivers quality and exclusivity.”

On Meghan’s strategy to launch the wine on Diana’s birthday, he said. “This was surely a deliberate decision that wasn't lost on the public or the media.”

“Meghan Markle understands symbolism; she named her daughter Lilibet for a reason. But launching a product on Diana's birthday was a calculated gamble and is highly polarizing.”

He further shared, "You can launch a rosé any day in high summer. Why that specific date? On one hand, July 1st is a natural summer launch for a rosé.

“But the fact that it also coincides with Diana's birthday means you gain immense media traction without explicitly having to say anything. The controversy generates clicks and discussion, as we've seen.”