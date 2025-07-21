'Fantastic Four: First Steps' hailed by critics, Pedro Pascal dubbed perfect Reed

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast hailed by critics in golden reviews

Fantastic Four: First Steps is being heaped with praise by critics left and right, with Pedro Pascal being dubbed the perfect Reed Richards.

Critics have begun sharing their take on Marvel’s latest film, and many are calling it one of the best films the studio has ever made.

Most reviews also hail the main cast, which includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Comic Book Movie’s Josh Wilding wrote, "Nothing will prepare you for #TheFantasticFour First Steps. Pedro Pascal is the perfect Reed, but the entire cast shines and does right by these characters. It’s funny, moving, gorgeous to look at, and non-stop FANTASTIC. This is @MarvelStudios at its brilliant best."

Brian (@BrianLongFilms) wrote, "I came in tempered but #FantasticFour is truly a return to form for the MCU, the opening minutes blew my socks off in IMAX. Gardner’s & Quinn’s work stood out to me the most. Galactus gives this film real stakes and his presence is felt even off screen, incredible miniature work!"

"Pedro nails Reed's stoicism and dashing brilliance, while Joseph makes Johnny feel ever so valiant. But man, I can't remember the last time I adored two Marvel heroes like Ebon's Ben and Vanessa's Sue. They hold the family together and ground the others when no one else can," wrote Andrew J. Salazar.





Juan from Box Office expert hailed Joseph Quinn’s casting, writing, "#FantasticFour isn't just fantastic: it's a triumph. Shakman's all-time direction & masterful score create a genre-defining retro-futuristic film, leading to a better, brighter & optimistic MCU. The 4 leads are everything we needed. Joseph Quinn's casting is generational."