Patrick Duffy feeling anxious around Linda Purl before major life decision: Source

Patrick Duffy going through ultimate test of courage at 76

Patrick Duffy is not sure if he should propose to his long-time girlfriend, Linda Purl.

According to Radar Online, the 76-year-old American television actor is getting ready to propose to his girlfriend, who is also an American actress, but he is actually feeling very nervous about how to do it.

Patrick talks a lot about how happy he is to have found love again at this age and also feels shy as he “frets over the smallest details' with a fear that Purl might say no to his proposal, a source told the outlet.

The insider said, "He decided to bite the bullet – bought the ring, and he's getting ready to propose and sweep her off her feet. But he's worried she might say no "because the actress of The Perfect Tenant "is telling him they don't need a ring to be happy."

"The way she sees it, they feel married already, so why bother with formalities and expense? It does matter to him, though. He's old-fashioned,” they noted.

Notably, this summer, Duffy, the star of Step by Step, and Purl, the 69-year-old actress, have been travelling around Ireland and meeting people but sources stated that the proposal is “weighing heavily” on Duffy.

"He's skittish that it might jeopardize what they have. Patrick's really put himself in a pickle! This proposal dilemma is something he needs to deal with, and he's not sure he can do it,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention that both Duffy and Purl met years ago but they fell for each other when they reconnected in a Zoom group chat during the COVID-19 pandemic after his wife, Carlyn Rosser, succumbed to cancer in 2017.