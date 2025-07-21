Meghan Markle, Harry's return to royal fold completely depends on King Charles?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to royal family completely depends on King Charles, a royal expert believes.

Speaking to the Times, per the GB News, royal expert Sarah Hewson claims that the success of Prince Harry and King Charles peace talks will be determined by the monarch.

The expert said, "It really depends on how they (Harry and Meghan) come back, and on what terms.

"It would really take Charles as the King to pave the way for them coming back."

King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides held a crucial meeting recently in London and the peace summit has been dubbed as merely the "first step towards reconciliation” between the duke and his father.

“But at least it is a step in the right direction", the insiders have claimed.

Prince William and his representatives were not invited.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly not on speaking terms with Harry, and the duke has been warned Prince William will never forgive him.

Royal expert Helena Chard recently told the Fox News Digital, “Without Prince William’s inclusion in the rapprochement, I can’t see a positive outcome. It could also cause a wedge between Charles and William despite the king most certainly consulting with William."