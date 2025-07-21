Prince Harry 'spent fortune' to help Meghan Markle avoid Diana like depression





How Prince Harry's timely efforts saved Meghan Markle from Diana like struggle

Prince Harry reportedly spent a fortune on therapists when his wife, Meghan Markle, suffered from postpartum depression to help her avoid the same struggle his mom Diana went through.

Diana opened up about suffering from depression in a 1995 BBC1 Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir. She detailed how she felt lonely despite being in the spotlight all the time and admitted to self-harm during post-partum depression.

The late former Princess of Wales’ struggle with depression began after she welcomed Prince William just a year after marrying then-Prince Charles.

Just like her late mother-in-law, Meghan also welcomed her first child a year after getting married to Harry in 2018.

However, Harry was acutely aware of the concept of post-partum depression due to his mom’s struggle and wanted to save Meghan from the severity of the same.

A source told Radar Online, "Harry has made it clear to the world he is into mental well-being through his charity work, and spoken about the depression he and his brother suffered after their mom’s death."

“It made his thoughts turn to his mother’s post-natal depression, and he definitely didn’t want Meghan to suffer in silence," the tipster explained.

"He spent a fortune getting her into therapy ahead of and after the births of both their children," the source shared.

In her famous interview, Diana said: "I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses…"

"You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself," she explained

"You have so much pain inside yourself that you try and hurt yourself on the outside because you want help, but it’s the wrong help you’re asking for,” she continued.

“I just hurt my arms and my legs,” she shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 while they were still living with the royals. They welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021 after stepping down as working royals and moving to America.