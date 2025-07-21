 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars

Kate Middleton made two appearances at this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Kate Middletons Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars
Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars 

Kate Middleton drew headlines, and dollars, at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, generating an impressive $36 million in media impact value (MIV) from her two appearances at the tournament.

According to a report, her white Self‑Portrait dress alone added roughly $917,000 in brand visibility, fueling a 17 percent year‑over‑year boost in the label’s MIV during the tournament window .

The Princess of Wales, known for her long‑standing affinity for Self‑Portrait, first appeared in the cream bouclé chiffon midi during the women's singles final on July 12. 

Kate Middletons Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars

She later opted for another Self‑Portrait look during the men's final on July 13, charming spectators alongside her family on Centre Court .

The dress’s impact wasn’t just sartorial: the single outfit represented 17 percent of Self‑Portrait’s total MIV across Wimbledon, underscoring the enduring power of the “Kate effect” in global fashion marketing .

Across the All England Club, Wimbledon itself amassed a record‑breaking $1.1 billion in total MIV, driven by luxury partners like Ralph Lauren, official outfitter of players and officials, which saw $22.5 million in value, a 20 percent increase over the prior year .

Royal appearances and strategic fashion choices continue to blur the boundaries between sport, style and brand influence.

As patron of the All England Club since 2016, the wife of future king, Prince William, is regarded as a trendsetting figure whose wardrobe selections translate directly into quantifiable market impact, elevating both her profile and the fortunes of design houses like Self‑Portrait.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again
King Charles gets big 'opportunity' to show Archie, Lilibet Highgrove and Balmoral
King Charles gets big 'opportunity' to show Archie, Lilibet Highgrove and Balmoral
Prince Harry pens sweet letter after peace talks with King Charles
Prince Harry pens sweet letter after peace talks with King Charles
King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion video
King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion
Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update
Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return video
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation' video
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation'
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule