Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars

Kate Middleton drew headlines, and dollars, at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, generating an impressive $36 million in media impact value (MIV) from her two appearances at the tournament.

According to a report, her white Self‑Portrait dress alone added roughly $917,000 in brand visibility, fueling a 17 percent year‑over‑year boost in the label’s MIV during the tournament window .

The Princess of Wales, known for her long‑standing affinity for Self‑Portrait, first appeared in the cream bouclé chiffon midi during the women's singles final on July 12.

She later opted for another Self‑Portrait look during the men's final on July 13, charming spectators alongside her family on Centre Court .

The dress’s impact wasn’t just sartorial: the single outfit represented 17 percent of Self‑Portrait’s total MIV across Wimbledon, underscoring the enduring power of the “Kate effect” in global fashion marketing .

Across the All England Club, Wimbledon itself amassed a record‑breaking $1.1 billion in total MIV, driven by luxury partners like Ralph Lauren, official outfitter of players and officials, which saw $22.5 million in value, a 20 percent increase over the prior year .

Royal appearances and strategic fashion choices continue to blur the boundaries between sport, style and brand influence.

As patron of the All England Club since 2016, the wife of future king, Prince William, is regarded as a trendsetting figure whose wardrobe selections translate directly into quantifiable market impact, elevating both her profile and the fortunes of design houses like Self‑Portrait.