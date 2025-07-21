Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become target of brutal 'Family Guy' spoof

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again become the target of mockery by Family Guy.

The satirical cartoon previously took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2023.

In the latest episode targeting Harry and Meghan, Stewie and Brian go back in time and list the darkest moments in history.

In a brutal swipe at the Sussexes, they list their wedding as on of history’s darkest events.

In the episode, Stewie and Brian meet American author Mark Twain.

Brian says, "Doesn’t history pretty much suck? The Crusades, Hitler..."

To which Stewie adds: “Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle?”

The episode then cuts to a cartoon version of Prince Harry sitting on a sofa, and he says, "Oh, again?"

Then he turns to the audience and says, "Oh, like all your wives are so much better?"

In the 2023 episode targeting Harry and Meghan, the show depicted the duo lounging by a pool and a butler comes and hands over check for "millions... for no-one knows what."

Harry, who is seen sipping champagne from a flute, says, "Put it with the rest of them."

Meghan then gets ping on her phone and directs, "Babe, it's time to do our $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

This comes after Prince Harry was recently mocked by South Park. The puppet version of him was seen doing an interview where he was asked about his lifestyle in Montecito. The skit made the Duke into an uninvolved parent and a royal-turned directionless man.