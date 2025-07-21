Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true intention behind 'reconciliation' exposed

Meghan, Prince Harry's true intention behind reconciliation exposed

A royal expert has seemingly disclosed true intentions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry behind 'reconciliation' with the royal family particularly with King Charles.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides recently held crucial meeting in London.

Meghan is said to be supporting her husband Prince Harry in his peace efforts.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims, "It was always the case that the Sussexes, who rely on their royal connections for the work they receive, were going to use the Invictus Games, an important military charity, to promote the idea of ‘reconciliation.’"

The expert went on saying, "No one can disagree with the theory of it, but the fact is that they have exploited their royal connections whilst trashing the family and making Queen Elizabeth’s last years so difficult."

"King Charles is in his late 70s and is battling cancer," he said and added "He also would like a relationship with the grandchildren he has hardly seen. Also, as monarch, he is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Is it difficult, therefore, for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed King Charles is said to be "cautious and wary" about Harry’s latest peace offering.