King Charles gets big 'opportunity' to show Archie, Lilibet Highgrove and Balmoral

King Charles has apparently got an ‘opportunity’ to show his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet the Highgrove and Balmoral.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed that as King Charles continues to battle cancer, Archie and Lilibet would be on his mind.

The expert said, "I feel King Charles would love to be involved with his American grandchildren, showing them Highgrove and Balmoral.

"I feel this is an opportunity not to be missed. It would make the legacy of the king complete to see his whole family united… It would also be a timely reminder for those seeking to rule the monarchy that Charles, as king, is still the supreme leader and makes his own decisions."

"It is time for the king to make strong decisions that reflect the values of the oath he took to serve all people," Turner added.

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also made similar comments saying "King Charles is in his late 70s and is battling cancer. He also would like a relationship with the grandchildren he has hardly seen.”

According to Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond says, "There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly."