Prince Harry pens sweet letter after peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry sends letter to ally amid ongoing reunion talks with Royal family

Prince Harry has penned a sweet letter to tattoo artist Joshua Lord, expressing gratitude to him in a handwritten note for discreetly handling media attention.

The Duke of Sussex visited the New York’s East Side Ink last year, when he sparked speculation about whether Harry had gotten a tattoo.

However, it was later revealed Harry was only filming a sketch for the 2025 Invictus Games.

In the letter, dated October 17, Harry praised Lord for his “skilful dodging” of press questions and expressed gratitude for allowing the team to use the studio.

He penned, "Dear Josh, thank you so much for your generosity in offering us your space at East Side Ink for filming.”

"It was incredibly kind, and I really enjoyed meeting you and learning more about the history of your shop,” King Charles’ son added.

"I also appreciated your artful handling of press questions regarding my visit, it means a lot and I was rather impressed by your skilful dodging! Well done."

"They’ll be in for a shock when they see the final cut,” he playfully added."Grateful for your partnership and support in service of the Invictus community."

Harry concluding the letter with a sweet invitation, writing, "If you’d like to come to Vancouver in February, we’d love to have you! All the best, Harry."

This comes amid Harry’s ongoing peace talks with King Charles. The representatives to the Duke and the monarch recently in London for a peace summit.