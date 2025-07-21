Truth behind Princess Anne's 2024 near-fatal accident exposed

Princess Anne 2024 accident was 'so much worse' than reported

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, had a horse related accident in June 2024 after which she was hospitalized for five days at her country home.

Last year, Buckingham Palace announced that Anne was hospitalized after she “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.”

It was also claimed that the Princess Royal was “expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Now, a new report by The Sunday Times has revealed that the accident of Princess Anne, who is known as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, was more serious than the public realised.

An insider told the outlet about Anne’s accident that “Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on, and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.”

It is pertinent to mention that Anne also spoke about her injury while speaking at the Press Association during a solo tour of South Africa.

Revealing that she has no memory of the accident, Anne said, “It just reminds you, shows you — you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover.”

“You’re jolly lucky… if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind], and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say,” the sister of King Charles added.

Moreover, the Princess Royal, who is set to turn 75 in August, has no plans of retiring.

Princess Anne is said to be taking inspiration from her late father, Prince Philip as the source stated that “she has said her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80.”

“Then start winding down a bit, and then copy the [late] Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90,” they added.